Asake UK Concert Cancelled Over Stampede

Nigerian singer, Asake’s third show at the O2 Academy Brixton had to be cancelled after a large group of fans tried to force their way in, police said.

Reports say several people were injured, including four who were taken to hospital with what are described as critical injuries, during an apparent crowd stampede at a concert on Thursday night.

The Billboard reported that the Metropolitan Police has launched an urgent investigation into the incident, which is understood to have occurred after a large crowd gathered outside the venue.

In total, eight people were taken by ambulance to the hospital to treat injuries “believed to have been caused by crushing,” said the police in a statement.

Four of those eight people remain in critical condition, said, officers. Two other less seriously injured people were treated at the scene by ambulance staff.

Police said they were called to the venue, which can hold nearly 5,000 people, at 9.35pm local time following reports that a large number of people were attempting to force entry to the venue.

Videos shared on social media show a chaotic scene with large crowds filling the streets that immediately surround the O2 Academy Brixton.

Some videos appear to show people trying to force their way past security to gain entry to the venue.

One witness speaking to the BBC said they estimated that more than 1,000 people had turned up to the gig without tickets.

Before the concert, which was the third of Asake’s three sold-out shows at O2 Academy Brixton, the artist had posted a statement on Twitter asking fans not to come to the venue if they didn’t have a valid ticket. “The show is completely sold out and there are no tickets for sale at the venue,” said the statement.

“My heart is with those who were injured last night and caused any form of discomfort,” said Asake, also known as Mr Money, in a statement posted on his Instagram account following Thursday night’s concert, which was abandoned midway through. “I pray you get well soonest.”