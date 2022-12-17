Prince David Osei Calls Off Demo Against Government Over Cedi’s Rise

Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei has called off a demonstration he was planning in December 2022 to protest against Ghana’s government over the country’s ailing economy.

He announced this on Wednesday, indicating it was because the economy is getting back on track following Ghana cedis appreciation against the US dollar in the last few days.

“Hallelujah the Cedi is appreciating remarkably. 9.56ghc to a 1$… No more demonstrations…remember I gave an ultimatum for December!! The economy is gradually getting back on track!! Now we need to see the effect on our daily lives, goods and services… God bless” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Weeks ago, David who campaigned for President Akufo-Addo leading up to the 2020 general elections, called out the government for the country’s poor economic woes.

He took to social media to threaten a demonstration.

“The Youth of this nation are not smiling, it pours, but we are still sweating… If things don’t change by December, we will mobilize the youth of this country and hit the street irrespective of party affiliations, whether NPP, NDC, CQQ, PNC whatever, doesn’t matter now, we are all in this together,” he wrote on social media at the time.

However, he has rescinded that decision to demonstrate saying, “no more demonstrations. remember I gave an ultimatum for December.”