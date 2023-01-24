Haruna Iddrisu Boys On Rampage In Tamale … Threaten To Deal With Asiedu Nketiah

Constituency Executives and members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Tamale are extremely furious with the National Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah for flexing political muscles to sack their lawmaker as Minority Leader in Parliament.

They have also not left out the General Secretary of NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey from the heat as they accused him of having a hand in the breaking of the political protocol by Mr. Nketiah in the sacking of Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Muntaka as Minority Leader and Minority Chief Whip respectively.

According to them, the National Chairman and the General Secretary masterminded the sacking of the aforementioned two persons in the parliamentary leadership.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that aggrieved members of the party in Asawase are also planning to pour out their anger over the same issue.

The members in the Tamale South constituency have besieged the party’s office to protest the removal of Haruna Iddrisu.

They have threatened to deal with Asiedu Nketiah and Fifi Kwetey whenever they step their foot in Tamale.

The angry NDC folks have shutdown the party office in the Northern Region thereby bringing all party activities to a halt.

This follows a statement signed by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey dissolving the Minority front in parliament and replace them with new faces.

The changes include Cassiel Ato Forson replacing Haruna Iddrisu as Minority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader, Kluste Avedzi also replaced with Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah.

Kwame Agbodza taking from Muntaka as Minority Whip with Ahmed Ibrahim as First Minority Whip, and Comfort Doyoe Ghansah maintaining her position of Second Minority Whip.

Speaking with the media, the NDC Chairman for the Tamale South Constituency, Rauf Sulemana has stated that they will make the NDC ungovernable in the constituency.

According to him, they will resist and any attempt by the party to reduce Haruna Iddrisu to ordinarily lawmaker in parliament.

The party supporters said they were not consulted before taking the action against the two leaders.

They have therefore resolved to vote ‘skirt and blouse’ should the decision to remove Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority leader in parliament is maintained.

“If you look at the role Haruna Iddrisu plays in Ghanaian politics you can conclude that leadership is making a big mistake which will affect the NDC party come 2024 and so leadership needs to reconsider their decision if they want us to win the 2024 elections.”

Meanwhile, there are fears that the tension might escalated if immediate steps are not taken by the security agencies to beef up security in the metropolis to avert any future disturbances.

By Vincent Kubi