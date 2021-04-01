Haruna Iddrisu Must Resign As Minority Leader – Says Anita Desoso

Haruna iddrisu

Former Vice Chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Anita Desoso, has called for the resignation of Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu.

She made the call in an interview with Accra-based FM station, KasapaFM on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Her call is over dissatisfaction stemming from the consensus approval of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The disagreements among minority MPs over Ken Ofori-Atta’s approval is believed to have led to the resignation of North Tongu MP, Samuel Akudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Madam Desoso said the NDC leadership in parliament betrayed the trust and confidence of the rank and file of the party.

“If they don’t change these guys now, I’ll personally lead a demonstration against the leadership because this can’t continue anymore,” she warned.

“The Judahs within the party are being exposed and it’s time to remove them,” she told Kasapa FM.

By Melvin Tarlue