Haruna Orders 25% Cut In UG Residential Fees

The minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has urged the University of Ghana (UG), to reduce accommodation costs by 25% for both fresh and continuing students.

He said this during a meeting on February 6, 2025, with the University’s management.

“I have asked the Vice Chancellor to reduce the residential facility fees by 25 percent and I have subsequently asked her to engage you (SRC) in the future on any fee announcement,” he explained.

Present at the meeting were the Vice Chancellor for the university, Prof. Nana Aba Amfo alongside the President of the Student’s Representative Council, Maradona Adjei Yeboah, were both receptive of the directive.

Prof. Nana Aba Amfo stated that they could afford the reduction, and so welcomed the idea.

“We have listened to you, our Minister and also our students, and we can afford to reduce it to 25 percent across the board, and going forward there will be adequate student engagement,” she said.

Mr. Yeboah also showed appreciation for the initiative and advocated for students who had already made payments to be refunded.

“We are thankful for the reduction at least it will reduce some sort of burden from our parents, there should be a refund for those who have already paid,” he said.

The university’s administration disclosed that 80% of students had already paid the cost for their accommodation.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong