‘Have Can-Do Mindset’

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has challenged Ghanaian students not to limit themselves in what they can do and rather go all out in their bid to study hard.

He explained that once they set out to study so hard, there was no way they could limit themselves in what they could do since studying hard creates diverse opportunities for them after their studies.

Dr. Adutwum made the call at the speech, prize giving day and graduation of the International Community School at Pakyi in the Ashanti Region last Saturday.

The event saw 67 secondary students graduating after their studies while deserving students and staff of the school were presented with awards.

Apart from the graduation, the event which had the theme: “Developing a success mindset for the future we seek” was also used to account to stakeholders the performance of the school for the past year.

The Education Minister urged students to take advantage of opportunities offered to them while in school and get the best education by spending quality time studying to build a good future for themselves.

“Have a can-do mindset in all that you do. Do not let your circumstances limit your future dreams,” he said.

Dr. Adutwum called on students to look for good mentors who have attained higher heights and emulate their traits and doings.

He again urged students to invest in themselves by spending much time and resources on developing what they wanted to achieve.

“Things will change in this country. The great reforms that have taken place in the education sector the past few years will surely transform this nation,” Dr. Adutwum said.

The Education Minister charged all Ghanaians to believe in the Ghanaian dream which can help change the state of affairs for the good of the nation.

The Director of the Kumasi Campus of the International Community School, Dr. Charles Yeboah, thanked the government for creating an enabling environment for the school to operate successfully.

Dr. Yeboah urged educators in the country to strive not to train only students who would excel in the various subjects but people with good character who would be bold and selfless to seek the welfare of the entire populace and not what they would attain.