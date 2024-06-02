Hawa Koomson’s Son Stabbed Over Registration; Two Arrested

The Central Regional Police Command is holding two suspects for allegedly stabbing Ato Koomson, the son of the MP for Awutu Senya East and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson during an altercation.

The incident occurred at the Ofaakor Electoral Commission Office near Kasoa on Sunday, where the suspects were apprehended by NPP members, who reportedly assaulted him before turning him over to the police.

According to the Awutu Senya East New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency secretary, Michael Addo who confirmed the incident on radio explained that he received a call in the early hours reporting a disagreement about seating arrangements at the registration centre.

“My good friend and brother, Ato Koomson, got here even before I did. He called me to the effect that the misunderstanding is escalating situations so we should hurry up and get here.”

He said Ato Koomson explained that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) intended to disrupt the process.

Despite efforts to maintain peace, Mr Addo stated that Mr Koomson was stabbed during the altercation.

“We are going to follow this case to its full conclusion and ensure that what is right is right irrespective of who is involved. So we are appealing to the police, that they must expedite action in ensuring that justice is duly served,” he added.

The suspects are in Police custody assisting with investigations.

-BY Daniel Bampoe