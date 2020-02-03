Head-On Collision Claims 5 Lives

A head-on collision between an articulated truck registered as AS 8726-10 and a Toyota Hiace bus registered GX 3045-18 at Gomoa Antsadze on the Accra-Cape Coast highway has claimed five lives and left 14 others with critical injuries.

The accident which occurred on Saturday morning created a traffic logjam demanding a police intervention to restore free-flow of vehicles.

The passengers were members of the Good Shepherd Methodist Church in Takoradi in the Western Region who were attending the funeral of one of their members at Agona, the Apam District Police Commander, DSP Moses Osakonor, said.

Four persons have been referred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital while 10 other persons are still on admission at Apam Government Hospital.

Another eyewitness of the accident, Emmanuel Amoh, told reporters that the articulated truck initiated wrong overtaking colliding with the oncoming Toyota Hiace with 19 passengers on board.

The Apam District Police Commander called on drivers to be careful, especially during the harmattan season.