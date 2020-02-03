Info Minister Replies Mahama Ambulance Attack

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said former President John Mahama is being hypocritical in his criticism of President Akufo-Addo’s inauguration of 307 ambulances for every constituency last week.

The former President, in a live Facebook broadcast last Thursday, described the procurement and distribution of the NPP government’s 307 new ambulances as a “misplaced priority” and virtually called the project needless.

He said instead of the ambulances, the government should have constructed hospitals and upgrade existing facilities to be able to handle emergency cases, claiming he built hospitals that are not being used.

“All the hospitals that were being built to improve healthcare have been brought to a standstill and instead they are glorifying in the distribution of ambulances. Where do ambulances take sick people to?” Mahama fired.

However, reacting to the claims, the Information Minister said Mr. Mahama’s comment showed he was still interested in doing propaganda with critical national issues like healthcare delivery.

“Any investment in healthcare infrastructure or in pre-hospital emergency care is good news for Ghanaians and nobody should be deliberately ‘criticizing’ it,” he said.

He said during Mr. Mahama’s tenure, he commissioned ‘little things’ like boreholes and even encouraged indecent jobs like ‘kayayie’ mostly patronized by girls and women from the northern part of the country, by distributing head pans to them in the full glare of the public.

“I chanced on photos this morning of the former president distributing head pans to some market women. Photos of the former president commissioning taps, borehole drilling machines; so what has changed between then and now that the former president turns around 360? I think we should put the politics aside,” the minister fired.

He said President Akufo-Addo and his NPP team had demonstrated that he is a better manager of the economy than Mr. Mahama and his NDC and, therefore, Ghanaians should disregard Mr. Mahama’s criticisms which are not constructive enough.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua