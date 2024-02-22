Hearts Board Inspect Phobia House Project

Togbe Afede XIV (R) explaining a point to the other board members

The Board of Hearts of Oak, led by Togbe Afede XIV, visited the soon-to-be-completed Phobia House yesterday.

The Board of Directors alongside newly-appointed Managing Director, Delali Anku-Adiamah, were left impressed with the level of progress of work at the site.

The Phobia House, which will be the club’s new headquarters, is expected to be fully completed in the coming weeks.

The ultra-modern facility will house the various offices of the club as well as the administrative part of the club.

It will be the first of its kind by any team in Ghana as the Phobians continue with significant developments at the club.

Hearts of Oak recently moved to Pobiman following the completion of its training complex.

The club is also reportedly planning on building a stadium in Accra, where the Ghanaian giants will host their home games.

Hearts of Oak are one of the most successful clubs on the continent, having won several Ghana Premier League titles and one CAF Champions League.

