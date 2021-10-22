Hearts Fly Out To Face WAC

Hearts beat WAC 1-0 in Accra

Hearts of Oak flew out of the country to Morocco yesterday in the evening with a 24-man squad ahead of their CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg game against Wydad Athletic Club (WAC).

The Phobians managed a 1-0 over their North African counterparts in the first leg encounter at the Accra Stadium on Sunday.

It was Isaac Mensah’s goal that separated the two sides to give the Ghana Premier League champions an advantage ahead of the second leg clash this weekend.

The team travelled to Morocco with a 43-man contingent made up of 24 players, seven technical staff, and management members.

Ghana FA Executive Council member Dr. Randy Abbey was the leader of delegation for the team to Morocco.

Hearts boarded Emirate Airline to Rabat for the game scheduled later today.

The Phobians will be hoping to make the money zone for the first time since 2006.