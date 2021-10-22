Tennis Super Cup Tourney Underway

The National Tennis Centre, Stadium, Accra has been the centre of attraction for all tennis-loving patriots as the maiden edition of the Tennis Super Cup organised by Ultimega Solutions took off on Wednesday.

The action of players on the opening day proves that there is yet more exciting tennis to see during the four-day tournament.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org., Event Coordinator – Kwadwo Boadu junior said, “The tournament is up and running, we are done with one match already and it’s been thrilling. The fans were really excited to witness the game.”

“I entreat all tennis enthusiasts to come to the National Tennis Centre, Accra to enjoy good tennis. The Tennis Super Cup is here to stay,” he added.

President of Ghana Tennis Federation, Isaac Aboagye-Duah said, “We have created a conducive environment for partners to come on board, the federation can’t do it alone, we work with partners, some help with development and others competition, and we are happy Ultimega Solutions are on board with the Tennis Super Cup.”

The tournament started with Bernard Ashitey Armaah ousting Emmanuel Antwi to progress to the next round 6-3, 6-1 on court One. And on centre court Nigeria’s Onyeka Mbanu defeated Daniel Anum Quartey 7-6(5), 7-5.

Felix Hammond beats Andrews Adu Appiah 6-1, 6-2. Japheth Bagerbaseh also crushed out Emmanuel Plange 6-1, 1-0 (r).

Action continues as No.2 seed Samuel Antwi plays Emmanuel Wettey.

No.1 seed Johnson Acquah will meet Agassi Tomegah. Benjamin Fumi plays Desmond Sackey. Reginald Okantey plays Francis Akpese.

The four-day event is sponsored by Ultimega solutions with support from UMB, Stanbic Bank, TXT Ghana and Bringam Come.