Pogba’s £300K Rolls Royce Escapes Tree Smash

Paul Pogba’s wife posted an image of his £300,000 Rolls Royce nearly being hit by a fallen tree

Paul Pogba’s £300,000 Rolls Royce was nearly smashed by a fallen tree on Wednesday night as fierce winds continue to hit Greater Manchester this week.

The Manchester United midfielder’s wife, Maria Zulay Salaues, posted an image of the couple’s car on Thursday morning, lying in the driveway of their £2.9million Cheshire mansion – with a fallen tree lying inches away from the vehicle.

The Bolivian model, 27, captioned the Instagram story post: ‘This happened last night’ as the image showed Pogba’s Wraith Black Badge motor was just a few yards away from being ruined by the storm.

Fierce winds have swept Greater Manchester this week, with a mini tornado hitting Greater Manchester earlier this week, causing carnage in the area.

Residents in Cheshire have been posting images and videos of fallen trees, broken fences and debris in the street all week, with a Met Office forecaster predicting that gusts have been reaching 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Pogba, who earns £290,000 a week at Manchester United, played in his side’s 3-2 Champions League win over Italian side Atalanta on Wednesday evening.

The Manchester United star does not have a good record in keeping his £300,000 Rolls Royce safe, after the French footballer left the vehicle in a police car pound for nine months between June 2020 and March 2021.

The 28-year-old was stopped by police near Manchester Airport in June as his vehicle only had Monaco registered plates, with the expensive car towed away leaving Pogba with a £150 bill.