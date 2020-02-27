Hearts – Kotoko Clash In London Postponed

The Hearts of Oak versus Asante Kotoko match will now be played on 11 April, 2020, the organizers have announced.

The Independence Cup match should have been played next Saturday, 7 March, 2020 at the Barnet Stadium in London.

A statement on the Ghana FA website explained: “Torrential downpour in the last few days have affected the Barnet pitch, necessitating the postponement of the matches of the National League club, Barnet, and this has affected the scheduled Hearts-Kotoko match at the same venue.”

The organizers HRH Sports Consult and ProBall International, in consultation with Ghana FA and the two clubs have moved it to the weekend of the Easter holidays.