If You Can’t Play, Quit…Kotoko Chief Cautions…Host Bechem In Accra Tomorrow

The Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Kwame Kyei, has cautioned the entire team-playing body and technical team to quit if they are not ready to go extra mile for the club.

In a Kotoko crisis meeting leaked audio on Tuesday, the businessman cautioned the team sternly to gird up their loins or lay down their tools.

The stern warning came hours after Kotoko crushed out from the FA Cup competition; losing 1-2 to lower tier side Asokwa Deportivo at the round of 64 last Sunday in Obuasi.

“If you know you can’t play for Kotoko again, tell me. You guys cannot go and play ‘your stupid’ football and I will become the subject of insults afterwards, from coach to all of you, if you cannot do the job just leave.



“Camarat (owner of Asokwa Deportivo) doesn’t give his players GH¢100. He buys just porridge for them, that’s their only motivation to play. Then you allow these small boys to beat you and you call yourself professionals?



He added, “I don’t care dissolving the entire team. I can dissolve the whole team, sack all of you and start afresh. This club is not a useless club. It is a team with history. You can’t play anyhow and I take the insults, I am a responsible parent and a businessman. This stupid and village attitude is the reason you cannot play in Europe. ”



Since winning 1-0 in Dawu, Kotoko have suffered two streak defeats to Aduana Stars and the Asokwa-based side.



Tomorrow evening, the Porcupine Warriors will host Bechem United at their newly adopted Accra Stadium in their week 12 league fixture.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Boakye Ansah, PRO of Kotoko, has condemned the leaked audio, saying, “The leaked audio is something that we must condemn. Meeting with our chairman to see how best we can come out from our woes was confidential. So, for someone to record what transpired in our meeting is uncalled for.



“I don’t even know the motive behind in the recording of our meeting to the media. Whoever did that must bow down his head in shame.”

He added that steps were being taken to flush out the culprit.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum