Hearts, Kotoko Walk Tightropes

Hearts players

Current leaders Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko face tricky duels in their respective regional derbies this weekend.

While Hearts will be engaging city rivals Great Olympics in a highly anticipated uncompromising clash, Kotoko will be doing same with their ‘land lords’ Ashgold in Obuasi.

The Accra clash has taking centre stage taking into account Olympics’ recent razor sharp form and the Phobian’s quest to maintain the top spot, a position they have not occupied for many years.

Already, Olympics have started the tough talking, declaring victory ahead of Sundays tie.

Hearts on the other hand are bouyed by their emphatic 3-0 win over Liberty Professionals in their FA Cup game on Wednesday to go past the Wonder Club to maintain their current status.

Indeed, Hearts will have their ears firmly planted on the grounds to monitor proceedings involving the Kotoko-Ashgold game, and that has raised the stakes in the two clashes.

In other games, Medeama SC will host Karela FC, while Aduana Stars travel to Cape Coast to battle Ebusua Dwarfs.

On Monday, lnter Allies will play as guests of Legon Cities with Dreams FC taking on Elmina Sharks.

At the Golden City Park, Chelsea will host King Faisal, while Liberty Professionals host WAFA.

Bechem United will travel to play as guests of Eleven Wonders.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum