Lukaku Snubs Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has said he will remain at Inter Milan next season after the Belgium forward helped them to their first Serie A title in 11 years.

Lukaku was named the league’s Most Valuable Player after bagging 24 goals and 11 assists, beating Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo to the award.

The 28-year-old has a contract at Inter until June 2024 but has been linked with a move away from San Siro, with Champions League winners Chelsea reportedly in the running to sign him this summer.

Inter are set to transfer players out as part of cost-cutting efforts to cope with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But when asked about his future, Lukaku told broadcaster VTM: “Yes, I am staying. I feel good at Inter.”

Antonio Conte left his managerial role at Inter just three weeks after guiding them to the title and Lukaku said he had already been in contact with his replacement.

“I’ve already had contact with the man who normally becomes our new manager.

“Maybe I shouldn’t say that yet but it was a very positive conversation. There’s also the challenge of doing it again [winning the league],” Lukaku added.

Italian media have reported Simone Inzaghi, who is set to leave Lazio when his contract expires at the end of the month, has agreed a two-year deal to coach Inter.