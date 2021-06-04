Dede Beats Them All

Andre Ayew

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, has been handed Swansea City FC top scorer award for the 2020/2021 Championship season.

The 31-year-old had an explosive campaign in the English second-tier where he scored 17 goals in 46 matches for the Swans.

Ayew’s goals helped Swansea to secure a play-off berth, but they lost to Brentford FC 2-0 in the final at the Wembley Stadium.

This is the second consecutive time Ayew has claimed this award as he netted 15 goals in 44 appearances last season in the Championship.

The Black Stars skipper will join his teammates in Ghana ahead of two international friendlies against Morocco and Ivory Coast respectively.