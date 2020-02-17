Hearts Strike Injury Time Winner… Kotoko Draw In Kumasi Again

Jubilant Hearts players after scoring an injury time winner

Kofi Kordzi struck in injury time to give Hearts of Oak a 3-2 home win over Bechem United in Accra yesterday.

It was the visitors who fetched the opener 16 minutes before recess when Prince Adu Kwabena converted perfectly from the spot beyond goalkeeper Richard Attah.

The opener incensed the home side for the equaliser but failed in all their attempts until the 31st minute when defender Charles Bosompem handled the ball in the box and Kordzi also struck from the spot.

Hearts’ skipper Fatawu Mohammed made it two for the Phobians after the break with a thunderous strike, but the visitors levelled through Hafiz Konkoni in the 76th minute.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko continued their winless home streak in Kumasi with a 0-0 results against Ashgold in Kumasi.

The absence of Kotoko’s midfield sensation, Justice Blay, owing to injury had a telling effect on the team.

Kotoko 0, Ashgold 0

Dwarfs 0, Karela 1

Medeama 1, Sharks 2

Liberty 4, Aduana 2

WAFA 0, Dreams 0

Wonders 2, Faisal 1

Oly 1, Cities 1

Dwarfs 1, Karela 2

Chelsea 1, Allies 3

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum