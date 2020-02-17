GFA, Ashgold Mourn With John Mensah

Fred Achie with John Mensah

The country’s football governing body, Ghana Football Association (GFA), and Ashgold officials were among the hundreds of sympathisers who mourned with John Mensah, former Black Stars captain, over the weekend in Obuasi.

Sympathisers from far and near converged on the AGC Club House in Obuasi to give the footballer’s mother, Madam Mary Donkor (Auntie Amafoa), a befitting burial. She was 78.

A GFA Executive Council member and CEO of Ashgold, Frederick Acheampong (Fred Achie), was there in two hats ‒ for club and country ‒ to rally support for the former Ghana captain and Sunderland libero.

Mensah, known in football circles as ‘The Rock of Gibraltar’, expressed thanks to all who supported him and his family in diverse ways to bid his mother farewell.