Heat Stroke Alert: Rain In Mina Reduces Hot Weather In Mecca

An urgent report has emerged from Saudi Arabia concerning the pilgrimage activities in Mina, as unexpected rain showers have reduced the running temperature in the Mecca enclave. .

Earlier, there was an announcement cautioning about excessively high temperatures, prompting a temporary suspension of movement to the stoning of the devil known as Jamarat, until 4pm to shield pilgrims from the scorching heat and prevent heat-related illnesses.

In light of the prevailing hot weather conditions and the risk of heat strokes, a directive has been issued to prohibit pilgrims from proceeding to Jamarat between the hours of 11am to 4pm. Furthermore, strict instructions have been given to the security personnel stationed at the camp gates to prevent any pilgrims from exiting the premises during this period.

These safety measures have been implemented to safeguard the well-being and health of the pilgrims undertaking the sacred journey.

Already four Ghanaian pilgrims have already passed out.

By Vincent Kubi