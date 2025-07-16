Heath Goldfields Appoints MD

Patrick Appiah Mensah

Heath Goldfields Ltd has appointed Mr. Patrick Appiah Mensah as the Managing Director of the Bogoso Prestea Gold Mine, effective immediately.

This executive leadership appointment, according to a press release from the company, “marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategy to restart operations and restore the mine as a benchmark for responsible and sustainable gold mining in Ghana.”

Mr. Mensah is a professional with over 21 years of leadership experience in the mining industry, and has undertaken advanced executive and technical education from globally respected institutions.

He is a candidate for the Master of Science in

Mining Engineering and Management at the Colorado School of Mines (USA)—a leading institution in mining and mineral engineering. He holds a Master’s degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, and a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi. He also earned an MBA from the University of Bradford (UK), and completed a Management Development Program at Harvard University, further sharpening his executive leadership and strategic decision-making capabilities.

He has held senior roles with some of the most reputable mining companies, including Glencore’s Kamoto Copper Company (Democratic Republic of Congo), Gold Fields Ghana, AngloGold Ashanti Ghana, Barrick Corporation Tanzania, and Asante

Gold Corporation Ghana. His experience spans mine operations, engineering, capital projects, and organisational transformation across both open-pit and underground mining environments throughout Africa.

As Managing Director, Mr. Mensah will lead Heath Goldfield’s effort in the revitalisation of the Bogoso Prestea Gold Mine, which has been on care and maintenance. His focus will be on securing investment, restoring operational readiness, and fostering strong stakeholder partnerships to ensure long-term value creation and responsible resource development.

This appointment reflects Heath Goldfields’ renewed commitment to its purpose: to enrich lives through sustainable gold mining—delivering lasting value, empowering communities, and preserving the environment for future generations.