Busia Institute Slams Ablekuma North Violence

The Busia Institute for Rural and Democratic Development (BIRDD) has “unequivocally condemned the acts of violence and lawlessness that marred the recent re-run elections in the Ablekuma North Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.”

Democracy thrives on the free exchange of ideas and the sanctity of choice, the institute observed in a press release, adding that “elections must be open, transparent, and fair, and thereby offering candidates the opportunity to present their platforms and citizens the right to vote without fear, coercion, or manipulation.”

In a functioning democracy, the victor earns a credible mandate, while the defeated concedes with dignity, the release signed by Anane Agyei, Executive Director of BIRDD, continued.

What transpired in Ablekuma North, however, gravely undermines these foundational principles, according to the Busia Institute.

“When elections are tainted by violence, they cease to be democratic exercises—they become battlegrounds.

“Of particular concern is the reported inaction of security agencies, who stood by while individuals attacked journalists and innocent citizens. Even more troubling is the fact that none of the perpetrators—despite being visibly identified in widely circulated videos—have been arrested,” the Busia Institute lamented.

Such impunity not only weakens the legitimacy of our electoral processes but also threatens Ghana’s hard-won international reputation as a beacon of democratic stability in Africa, said the institute, which pointed out that “the violence in Ablekuma North casts a dark shadow over our democratic credentials and risks eroding public trust in our institutions.

“As an institute dedicated to the promotion of democracy and ethical leadership, BIRDD issues this strong condemnation of the violence and electoral anomalies.”

They called on the Inspector General of Police, the Electoral Commission, and all relevant security agencies to take swift and impartial action on the matter.

The individuals responsible must be held accountable without delay, the institute demanded, as it “extend our deepest sympathies to the victims of these heinous acts, and we commend the courage of journalists who continued their duties under perilous conditions.”

Furthermore, the institute urged the government, civil society, and the donor community to invest in preventive peacebuilding and civic education, particularly in electoral hotspots, noting that “these proactive measures are critical to averting violence in future elections. Failure to act decisively now risks reversing Ghana’s democratic gains and dragging the nation into an avoidable crisis.”