Promotion Revocation Scare At GHAPOHA

Staff of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHAPOHA) who were promoted on December 2, 2024 are unsure about their fate.

There are speculations that the promotions would be revoked even though no official correspondence to that effect has been received by the affected staff.

DAILY GUIDE has learnt about how many political actors have been given appointments at the GHAPOHA.

Those whose promotions hang in the balance are in both the junior and senior echelons of the organisation.

In an unrelated development, some persons who were employed by the Nuclear Regulatory Authority last year have been told by the Director General that their contracts have been terminated.

One of the affected staff said that the new Director General told them that due process was not used in their employment, hence the decision.

Remunerations they received while at home, according to him, should be refunded.