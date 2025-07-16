NDA CEO Tours Northern Regions

Dr. Emmanuel Abeere-Inga and Salisu Be-Awuribe with officials of NDA

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority (NDA), Dr. Emmanuel Abeere-Inga, has commenced a regional consultation tour across the five regions of the north.

The purpose of this tour is to interact and seek support from regional ministers in implementing NDA projects across in the northern regions.

During his visit to Damongo, Dr. Abeere-Inga paid a courtesy call on the Savannah Regional Minister, Salisu Be-Awuribe, where he discussed NDA’s plans and appealed for support to ensure the development of the North.

“I worked with the Savannah Regional Minister under SADA when he was a District Chief Executive, and he knows everything about the work. I am hopeful that with his expertise, we can collaborate effectively to develop Northern Ghana,” he stated.

Dr. Abeere-Inga disclosed that the NDA aims to partner with various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to implement projects for the betterment of the five regions.

He stated that a meeting is being organised by the Members of Parliament from the Northern Caucus to discuss critical issues concerning the development of Northern Ghana adding that he is optimistic that actionable steps will follow the discussions.

The NDA CEO hinted plans to collaborate with the private sector to enhance investment in the North.

“We want to focus on private sector initiatives to attract investments for projects such as the Buipe inland port which the President is passionate about. We will do everything possible to ensure that the President’s dream projects are implemented,” he assured.

As part of his tour, Dr. Abeere-Inga also interacted with chiefs and opinion leaders in the Savannah Region and appealed for their support to transform the regions.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Salisu Be-Awuribe, assured Dr. Abeere-Inga of the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council’s support in bridging the gap between the North and the South.

“It’s better for all of Ghana to be developed rather than just one side. We are more than willing to partner and share ideas to ensure the development of the five regions of the North,” he said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo