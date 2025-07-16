Lebanese Embassy Hosts Literary Seminar

Ambassador Maher Kheir (M) with Fatima Hamdan Jouni and Prof. Josephine Dzahene-Quarshie

The Lebanese Embassy has organised a literary seminar at the School of Languages, University of Ghana, featuring Lebanese author Fatima Hamdan Jouni.

The event was attended by Ambassador Maher Kheir, Dean of the School of Languages Prof. Josephine Dzahene-Quarshie, faculty members, students of the university, and representatives of the Lebanese community.

The seminar forms part of the Lebanese Scholarship Programme, aimed at promoting academic and cultural exchange between Lebanon and Ghana, and fostering interaction between students, scholars, and professionals.

During the seminar, Mrs. Jouni presented her book “Echoes of the Three Brave Souls”, which explores deep human values such as friendship, opportunity, patience, and the pursuit of life goals despite challenges. She encouraged participants to rise above limitations and embrace creativity, emphasising that writing is a transformative act that helps build both the self and society.

In his address, Ambassador Maher Kheir described the event as a vivid reminder of the power of writing and its ability to inspire change.

“Writing has changed the face of the world because it influences every aspect of social life. It is as old as time itself. Writers are explorers, ambassadors, culture builders, and bridges between civilizations,” he said.

He added, “It is no surprise that the Lebanese are great storytellers and accomplished writers, tracing their heritage back to the Phoenician civilisation that created the alphabet. I take this opportunity to express my deep appreciation to Mrs. Fatima Hamdan Jouni for her enriching and creative presentation.”

Ambassador Kheir encouraged students to write and express their imagination, stating, “Start writing, no matter what. A word after a word is power. The world is waiting to read your story.”

For her part, Prof. Josephine Dzahene-Quarshie, emphasised the growing and meaningful collaboration between the Lebanese Embassy and the university. She noted that this partnership is crucial to deepening cultural and educational ties between the Lebanese and Ghanaian people.

The seminar concluded with an interactive question and answer session, where students and faculty engaged in fruitful exchanges with the author.

It is worth noting that the Lebanese Scholarship Programme, launched by the Lebanese Embassy in cooperation with the Lebanese community in Ghana over 12 years ago, continues to support outstanding Ghanaian students in diverse academic fields such as law, journalism, public relations, languages, performing arts, film, and television.

Partner institutions include the University of Ghana, the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), and the Ghana School of Law.

A Daily Guide report