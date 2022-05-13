Heavy Traffic On Accra-Nsawam Highway …As Truck Up In Flame

A fully loaded cargo truck with eggs is currently on fire around Ofankor barrier on the Accra-Nsawam highway.

The situation is causing heavy vehicular traffic on that stretch as the main road has been blocked following the incident.

Firefighters are busily battling the raging fire at the scene.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) two fire tenders have been deployed to the scene to put off the fire.

“Commuters and vehicles locked up on the affected stretch of the main and outer roads are implored to exercise patience as Firefighters work assiduously to bring the situation under control,” the GNFS stated on their Facebook page.

By Vincent Kubi