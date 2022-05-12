Women Are More Intelligent Than Men- Majid Michel

Actor Majid Michel has said, to him the most attractive thing about a woman is her brain.

According to him, women are far more advanced than their male counterparts when it comes to being intelligent because they are an extended version of God’s creation of man.

He made the statement while speaking with Okyeame Quophi on Angel Fm on Wednesday evening about his upcoming movie, Fifty-Fifty which is set to premiere on May 21 at the Silverbird Cinemas.

He was responding to a question about the one thing he loved about the opposite sex.

“I think the most attractive part of the woman is her brain. If Apple created this cell phone (iPhone) and they’re about to do the next one, the next one would definitely be more advanced than the previous one,” he said.

“God made the man first and made the woman second. So the women are definitely more sophisticated definitely more intelligent and definitely stronger than us. It intrigues me to find out about this woman. I love women above all things,” he indicated.

“God said I’ll make you a help now.. you see If I want to lift this table and I need help do I need someone weaker than me or stronger than me? Or I’m doing my homework, do I need someone less intelligent?

No! So if God said I will give you a helpmate then it means He is giving you someone more intelligent who can help you get it. Women are more advanced,” he added.

By Francis Addo