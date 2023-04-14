Henry Quartey Celebrates Ghana’s Diversity

Henry Quartey

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, last Monday celebrated Ghana’s religious diversity and the harmony underpinning the relationship among the Abrahamic faiths when he said “it is only in this part of the world that members of the two faiths – Christians and Muslims come together this way as the latter break their fast.”

He was referring to the oversubscribed Easter party he organised for the Greater Accra Regional executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at his official residence in Accra during which Muslims broke their fast as they shared tables with their Christian counterparts in a spirit of harmony.

As a Christian, Henry Quartey, who is also the MP for the Ayawaso Central Constituency and growing up among Muslims, understands Islam and says the salutation of Asalaamu Alaikum and others without blemish. This is one of the attributes of the regional minister which makes him a special politician in a region diverse in faith and ethnicities.

His novelty of hosting party executives was something which resonated positively among the party faithful as they dined, Christians and Muslims alike.

He seized the moment to demand unity among the rank and file of the party faithful.

He choreographed the importance of unity when he made some volunteers to engage in a mock fight during which a lone person was able to take advantage of the situation.

The NPP, he said, “will break the 8,” as he added the Arabic “Insha Allah” to wit “By God’s permission.”

Continuing, he said, “Nigeria has done it, we too shall make it Insha Allah.”

He urged party faithful to be mindful about their remarks as harsh words do not inure to the interest of the political grouping. Intra-party fighting, he said, makes it easy for opponents to break through.

His unique introduction of the Vice President, who was a special guest during the occasion, received a resounding response. “Let me welcome the man who said ‘you and I were not there. The man Mr. President called E-Bawumia. It’s Possible,” he said as the house responded with a receptive applause.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NPP, Divine Agorhum, was not left out of the celebration of the religious diversity when he too earlier observed the coming together of both Christians and Muslims to break the day’s fast.

Those who meet the criteria for contesting in the presidential and parliamentary primaries are free to pick the forms. Regarding the presidential race however, he said “we do not want those who would stop at flagbearer. We want a person who would win the presidency.”

