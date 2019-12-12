Herbert Mensah Wishes “Friends Of Ghana Rugby” A Blessed And Winning 2020

Herbert Mensah

Dear Friends of Ghana Rugby

May 2020 Be A Passionately Winning Year

We are at the end of another challenging year for Ghana Rugby, and you surely experienced the same.

Despite all the challenges Ghana Rugby had a remarkably eventful and memorable year.

Our U20 youngsters played for the first time in a Rugby Africa tournament and despite the challenges to field a squad, we look forward to the growth in this department of our Union,

Our Ghana Women’s Sevens Eagles surprised everybody by winning the Challenge Trophy in Tunisia in their first-ever tournament,

The Men’s Sevens Eagles emulated the ladies’ performance by beating Morocco in a brilliant display of sevens rugby, and

On 23 November the Ghana Men’s Fifteens Eagles avoided elimination from the new Rugby Africa Cup by beating Botswana in Ghana.

We know that the achievements of 2019 also lay the foundation for a much more challenging 2020 both on-and-off the field.

May we thank you for your participation in our quest to grow and to fulfil our mission to grow character in Ghana up to now. Please continue being a “Friend of Ghana Rugby” in 2020.

May you be blessed and protected and may peace and happiness be part of your 2020.

Yours truly

Herbert Mensah

President: Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU)

About Ghana Rugby

Ghana Rugby is the official full member of both World Rugby (2017) and Rugby Africa in Ghana-West Africa and is responsible for the management and development of the Game Rugby Union in the country. The Union is governed by a Constitution and administers five KPAs (Key Performance Areas) namely: (1) Youth Development & Growth through the World Rugby “Get Into Rugby” Programme, (2) Women in Ghana Rugby, (3) Training & Education, (4) Domestic Competitions and (5) International Performance.