Hertilicious Joins Joe Kumi On Empire Drive

The hottest late afternoon show in the Oil City, Empire Drive, takes a different twist this time as Hertilicious pairs up with Joe Kumi.

The introduction of Hertilicious on the show comes as exciting news as she has cemented her name and craft in the Takoradi media space.

She brings on board a new energy of charming engagement coupled with the smooth voice of Joe Kumi, which promises to offer more fun on radio.

Hertilicious, since her entry in the mainstream media three years ago, has proven her growth into a household name.

Her new role would add a whole new vibe to urban radio in the Western and Central regions since Empire FM has remained the undisputed leading urban brand in recent times and always noted for introducing innovations to delight its numerous listeners and followers.

Started on June 1, 2023, tune in to the leading urban radio in the Western Region, Empire FM 102.7 from 2:15pm till 5pm every week day to experience this blend of the two exciting drive hosts, Joe Kumi and Hertilicious .