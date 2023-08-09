High Court Stops MUSIGA Election

Bessa Simons Acting Presdient of MUSIGA

An Accra High Court has placed an interlocutory injunction on the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) election on Tuesday over a legal tussle with two members of the union.

The election was to be conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, but it has since been postponed until further notice.

DGN gathered that the legal action was initiated by Doe Kwablah Seyenam Nyamadi and Frederick Van Dyk, who are very active members of MUSIGA.

In their writ, they sought to halt the election process, naming MUSIGA as the first defendant, Bice Osei Kuffour (known as Obour) as the second defendant, and the Electoral Commission as the third defendant.

The plaintiffs argued that the first and second defendants, MUSIGA and Obour, along with their respective executives, have allegedly failed to adhere to the stipulations outlined in the MUSIGA Constitution.

According to them, the parties have neglected their obligation to provide comprehensive financial accounts, a crucial requirement under the union’s governing document.

The plaintiffs, therefore, contended that the absence of proper financial accounting renders the defendants ineligible to conduct the elections and subsequently transfer authority to a new executive.

MUSIGA in a statement on Tuesday announced that the National Elections Committee (NEC) of MUSIGA headed by Peter Marfo has postponed the elections based on information from the EC that they have received a copy of an injunction on the elections and as a result, they cannot supervise the elections.

The EC has also sent the same directives to its regional directors to have nothing to do with MUSIGA elections.

The statement added that a new date would be communicated to the membership of the union.

“The Election Committee would like to apologize to the aspirants and members for any inconvenience this decision may have caused. we will continue to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free and fair manner,” the statement added.