High Screening Cost Affecting Cervical Cancer Treatment

The cost involved in screening for cervical cancer is preventing many women from having the life-saving medical procedure.

Cervical cancer is preventable and routine screening exercise with pap smear gives a higher chance of detecting it early to avoid death. However the cost of a Pap smear test – a procedure to test for cervical cancer in women- for instance, is pegged at GH¢150, an amount most women are unable to afford.

A Pap smear involves collecting cells from your cervix — the lower, narrow end of your uterus that’s at the top of your vagina. Detecting cervical cancer early with a Pap smear gives you a greater chance at a cure.

Obstetrician gynaecologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Kwaku Ansah-Opoku said lot of women die of cervical cancer due to late detection.

It is reported that in every five hours at least one woman dies of cervical cancer in Ghana.

Speaking at the launch of World Cervical Cancer Day held at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Ansah-Opoku indicated that one of the reasons for the high death is that victims fail to report and fail to do routine checkups.

He expressed worry about the high prevalence of cervical cancer and how it remains the leading cause of death in women in the Ghana.

According to him the numerous cases of cervical cancer is alarming and there is the need to create awareness nationwide to reduce mortality in that area.

“Cervical cancer continues to be the leading cancer when it comes to gynaecology in this country. Close to about more than half of them who come with cervical cancer eventually die because most of them present very late and that is a worrying trend.”

He added that even though cervical cancer is preventable, people in the rural areas are left out due to lack of education.

He called on government to come up with a project that seeks to help broaden the education on cervical cancer.

He also suggested government could add cervical cancer screening to the NHIS to help curb cervical cancer since a lot of women may not be able to afford the cost of screening.

Cervical cancer is caused by a virus called human papillomavirus. The people at risk are mostly people who started having sex very early and with people who have multiple sexual partners.

This year’s World Cervical Cancer day is marked by providing discount on Pap smear test at the Korle Bu Hospital for GH¢80 instead of GH¢150.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri