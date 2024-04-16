Highlife Is Not Dead– Lucky Mensah

Ghanaian highlife icon Lucky Mensah has reiterated the enduring relevance of the genre, dismissing claims that highlife music has lost its value. In an interview on Connect 97.1 FM’s mid-morning show with host Nana Yaw Gyebi, Mensah expressed his steadfast belief in Highlife’s timeless appeal.

“Highlife has not lost its value as far as Ghana music is concerned; highlife can never die, and I don’t regret choosing the highlife genre,” Mensah confidently said.

Known for hits like “I Miss You” and “Old School,” Mensah’s sentiments echo the sentiments of many within Ghana’s music industry who continue to champion the genre.

While acknowledging contemporary challenges facing highlife, including alterations in rhythm and a perceived lack of lyrical depth among newer artists, Mensah highlighted its resurgence, pointing to platforms like TikTok as contributing factors to its renewed popularity.

However, Lucky Mensah emphasized the importance of preserving highlife’s essence while embracing innovation.

He urged newer artists to learn from highlife veterans like Ampadu, Oheneba Kisi, Kofi B, and Ofori Amposah, citing their rich lyrical content and rhythmic mastery.