Nollywood Makeup Artist In Boat Accident Buried

The late 24-year-old Nollywood makeup artist, Abigail Fredrick, who tragically lost her life in the boat accident on the River Niger, that caused the death of actor Junior Pope was laid to rest on Monday in her hometown of Ikot Udoma, Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Abigail was among the five film crew members who lost their lives when their boat capsized last Wednesday.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, ensured that her body was returned to the state for a proper burial after initial reports indicated she had been buried by the riverbank.

According to reports, her body was exhumed on Sunday, April 14, 2024, following the governor’s directive.

A candlelight procession was also held in her honour.

During the burial service conducted by the Church of Christ, Ikot Udoma, various dignitaries paid their respects. Ubong David, a Facebook user, shared pictures from the funeral, stating, “Today, the late Abigail Frederick, the Nollywood makeup artist who tragically lost her life in the ill-fated boat mishap, has been laid to rest at the family compound in Ikot Udoma, Eket Local Government Area.”

According to the Dailypost Nigeria, the funeral was attended by dignitaries such as the Eket Transition Committee Chairman, Akaniyene Tommey; Commissioner for Tourism, Charles Udoh; SA on Entertainment, Moses Eskor; Godfada Uko, members of the Eket Transition Committee; Nollywood actress Eve Esin, and other members of the Nollywood community, friends, and sympathizers.