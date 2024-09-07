Highway Robbery Claims Another Life, Residents Blame Police Inaction

The notorious Agona Suromanya highway in the Central Region has once again become a hotspot for armed robbery, claiming the life of a driver and leaving several others injured.

The latest incident, which occurred on September 7, 2024, has sparked outrage among residents, who are blaming the police for their inaction in responding to distress calls.

According to eyewitnesses, the armed robbers blocked the highway around 8 pm, robbing over 15 vehicles and making away with over GH₵100,000 and mobile phones.

The robbery lasted for more than an hour, during which time the robbers shot and killed the driver of a container cargo truck, which was transporting goods to Agona Swedru.

Several other people were also injured by gunfire, including some brave residents who attempted to confront the robbers.

The residents, who spoke to Adom News, revealed that they had repeatedly called the police, but no help arrived.

Left with no choice, they decided to confront the robbers, using locally-made guns.

The residents believe that the driver could have survived if the police had responded earlier.

This is not the first time that the Agona Suromanya highway has been plagued by armed robbery.

In recent years, the highway has become notorious for such incidents, with several lives lost and many more injured.

The police have been criticized for their inability to effectively patrol the highway and prevent such incidents.

In 2021, a 17-year-old student was killed by highway robbers while returning to school.

In the same year, a woman was shot in a highway robbery, and a driver was shot in the head while transporting a pregnant woman to the hospital.

In 2022, five vehicle snatching gang members, including one in military uniform, were arrested by the police.

However, despite these efforts, the problem of highway robbery persists, and residents are growing increasingly frustrated with the police.

The latest incident has sparked calls for the police to take more effective action to prevent highway robbery and protect the lives of innocent people.

The police have promised to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

However, for the residents of Agona Suromanya, the damage had already been done, and they are left to pick up the pieces and mourn the loss of another life.

-BY Daniel Bampoe