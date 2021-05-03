Hilda Dokubo Adds Voice To Baba Ijesha Rape Saga

Hilda Dokubo

Nigerian showbiz scene has literally been boiling over allegations that an actor called Baba Ijesha rapped the daughter of a comedian called Princess.

Veteran Hilda Dokubo has added her voice to the brouhaha by ‘raining’ curses on those saying Comedian Princess’s recent video tears about the recent incident is fake.

Princess had in a video on Wednesday broken down in tears while revealing that her foster child who is 14 years old was raped by Baba Ijesha.

Some Nigerians on social media mocked her, describing her tears and video as fake.

But reacting, Hilda Dokubo in a post on her Instagram page prayed that those claiming her cry is fake will not know peace every day of their lives.

“Those mocking Princess will never know peace and will be placed in a position where no one will come to their aid and the law will mock their claim,” she said.

The 51-year-old actress wrote: “People shall put you in a position where you shall have cause to cry publicly and no one will believe you and come to your aid. The law will mock your claim, you will go to court and even your evidence will be considered lies by all who hear it. You shall never have peace.

“This is my word of prayer for all who call a mother’s cry acting. Your peace shall be raped every day of your life.”