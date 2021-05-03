Boy, 18, Kills Brother, 25

An 18-year-old boy has killed his brother, 25, at Essaman, a fishing community near Sekondi after stabbing him on the neck with a pair of scissors.

The deceased, Benya Akroma, was said to have met his untimely death when he intervened in a fight between his younger brother, Emmanuel Akroma and their mother.

Speaking to journalists later, the mother, Esi Kakraba, said her younger son is a constant trouble maker and has been causing a lot of problems at home.

“He has been a bad child, I took him to school but he stopped and decided to be in the ghetto,” she said.

According to Esi Kakraba, her 18-year-old son has refused to learn any trade and spends most of his life in the ghetto doing drugs.

“He always reports home with a debt for me to pay. He is a drug addict and has threatened to kill me on several occasions. Now he has ended the life of his brother,” she narrated sorrowfully.

She said on Thursday the suspect came home and started causing confusion in the house, adding, “He started insulting everybody.”

She said that “my younger son has sold everything in the house and whenever we talk about it, he gets angry.”

She narrated that the suspect destroyed the gate of the house and the elder brother decided to intervene to get him to stop causing trouble.

According to her, a quarrel then ensued and the suspect used the scissors he had on him to stab his brother in the throat opening a deep cut which resulted in the death of his brother.

Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Western Regional Police Command, DSP Olivia Ewurabena, confirmed the incident and said the suspect is in custody.

She said the victim was rushed to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital where he was admitted for treatment but died a few hours later.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi