Hilton Set For Ghana Entry

Hilton has signed a management agreement with High Street Development Company Limited to open Hilton Accra Cantonments, a new build hotel that will mark Hilton’s debut in Ghana.

The announcement was made ahead of the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) which is set to take place in Nairobi this week.

The hotel will be located in Cantonments, an upscale suburb that is home to multiple embassies and high commissions – including the US and French embassies which will be within walking distance of the property.

Hilton Accra Cantonments will also be less than five kilometres from Kotoka International Airport, making it a convenient choice for international and domestic travellers alike.

“With the signing of Hilton Accra Cantonments, we are delighted to be growing our pipeline in Ghana and adding momentum to our plans to more than double our portfolio in Africa in the coming years,” said Carlos Khneisser, vice president, Development, Middle East & Africa, Hilton.

“The opening of the hotel later this year will mark our entry into Ghana – one of the world’s largest producers of gold and cocoa, and a burgeoning tourist destination. We look forward to this exciting milestone which will highlight our continued expansion in Africa.”

“We are delighted to partner with Hilton to open this world-class hotel which will soon grace Ghana’s capital city,” said Dr. Charles Mensa, Owner, High Street Development Company Limited. “We are confident that once open, the hotel will be an attractive option for travellers to Accra, offering high-quality accommodations and globally renowned service standards.”

Hilton Accra Cantonments will also be a part of Hilton’s award-winning guest loyalty program.