Hive Commissions Borehole in Chichibon

Hive Members, Chief commissioning the Chichibon borehole

Hive, a blockchain-based social media platform, has commissioned its 8th borehole project in the Chichibon community in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region to commemorate the Mother’s Day celebration.

The borehole project is under the sponsorship of the Decentralised Hive Fund (DHF), to provide access to clean water in rural communities.

Hive also conducted a free health screening exercise with free supply of medication for residents. Exercise books were also given to schoolchildren to support them in their education.

Ghana Project Coordinator Hive, Benjamin Awuah stated that commissioning the newly constructed borehole project is to provide clean water for their resident which falls in line with the Sustainable Development Goal target 6.3.

He said the borehole would serve as a reliable source of clean water for the community, contributing to its residents’ health and well-being.

“The success of this project is a testament to the power of blockchain and web3 technology in creating positive change”, he said.

Electoral Member, Atwima Kwanwoma District Kwame Boakye Yiadom expressed gratitude to Hive members for their benevolent act of providing a borehole for Chichibon.

“Chichibon residents are very grateful for this borehole. It means a lot to us because we find it very difficult to access portable drinking water. He also urged other individuals and organizations to emulate Hive’s kind gesture in order to improve the living conditions of the people,” he noted.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke