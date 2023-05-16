NGOs Rescue Hospital-Detained Mothers

A cross section of the rescued women

Life Commission, The West Africa Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated and the Nu Lambda Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated joined forces to gather funds to clear the debt of 15 mothers being held in detention at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The three organisations raised over GH¢31,000 targeting Mothers’ Day as the opportunity to clear the debt of as many detained mothers as possible.

Medical detention is common in Ghana and the opportunity to assist these mothers remains ever present.

Most of the mothers had substantial debt they and their families found difficult to manage. Some debts were as little as GH¢700 while others detained exceeded GH¢10,000.

The women were shocked and full of joy by the random act of kindness given to them.

The donations were presented by Mr. Cyril Nii Ayitey Tetteh and Mrs. Ama Ofeibea Tetteh of Life Commission, Ms. Erica M. Daniel, President, The West Africa Alumane Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Not pictured is Iris Ampofo-Barnes, President, Nu Lambda Sigma Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated.