Ho Lover Killer Caged

Anthony Dordoye

The 26-year old suspect who allegedly murdered his girlfriend in Ho, Anthony Dordoye, has been remanded by a District Court on Wednesday.

Dordoye’s plea was not taken by the Court presided over by Robert Addo, when he placed the suspect in Police custody to re-appear on May 5, this year.

The suspect is alleged to have murdered Harriet Kafui Ahiati, 25, in a love gone sour relationship, which left himself with a near fatal self-inflicted wound.

Ho Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent Anthony Danso, who briefed the Ghana News Agency, said Dordoye was discharged from the Ho Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission since March 22.

He disclosed that the action of the Police in Court was for committal purposes in view of the case involving murder and to offer the prosecution enough time to complete its investigations.

He said the Police were giving special attention to the suspect in custody emanating from the events and injuries to protect him.

The Commander said the suspect would be interrogated before his counsel to satisfy all the rights issues available to him.

He said the suspect was expected to go for a review at the Hospital on May 2.

Supt Danso said a postmortem was performed on the deceased on April 13 at the Police Hospital by Chief Inspector Dr Owusu Afriyie, who ascribed the cause of death as loss of excessive blood and near decapitation of head.

He disclosed the deceased’s body has been released to her family for burial proceedings.

Dordorye, who is a popular footballer, was found with deep knife cuts in the throat and in the stomach, after a misunderstanding, which took place at about 10pm on March 22.

