Asunafo NPP Youth Hail Opoku Bobbie’s Nomination

The New Patriotic Party Youth wing in the Asunafo North Constituency of the Ahafo Region has hailed Evans Opoku Bobbie, following his appointment as the Deputy Sports Minister.

According to the youth, President Nana Akufo- Addo’s nomination of Mr Opoku Bobbie to serve as the Deputy Sports Minister is very laudable.

“We are very grateful to Nana Addo for nominating Hon. Bobbie as the Deputy Sports Minister. And we are very sure that he will execute his duty very well”.

Market women at Goaso who spoke to the media entreated Mr. Bobbie to continue all the abandoned projects in the Region and ensure the construction of roads which is a major challenge in the Ahafo Region.

Mr. Opoku Bobie served in Nana Addo’s first administration as Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister and subsequently became the substantive Ahafo Regional Minister upon the creation of the new region.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke