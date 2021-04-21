World Bank Ghana Director Visits Samuel A. Jinapor

The World Bank Country Director, H.E Pierre Laporte has called on the Hon. Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A.Jinapor.

Discussions during the meeting centred on the Ghana ASM Formalisation project, (GASMFP) under the lands and natural resources Ministry.

The Hon. Minister who received the World Bank Director and his team at the Ministry today, commended the World Bank for their continuous support to Ghana and Africa at large.

On his part, the Country Director who was accompanied by Madam Agata E. Pawlowska, Operations Manager of World Bank, reaffirmed their support to the government of Ghana particularly, in the area of Land management and Artisanal small scale mining.

Also present at the meeting were the Chief Director of the Ministry, Prof Patrick Agbsinyale, Advisor on mines to the Hon. Minister who doubles as the Chairman of the Interim Management Committee(IMC) for the GASMFP, Mr Ben Aryee, as well as other members of the IMC.