Ho Murder Suspect Tells Police Girlfriend Cheated on Him

The suspect in the recent bizarre love story that led to the killing of 25-year-old Harriet Kafui Ahiati in Ho, has told the police that his girlfriend had been cheating on him.

While receiving treatment at the Ho Teaching Hospital, Anthony Dordoye, popularly known as Jay is alleged to have said that his beloved girlfriend died following a quarrel over the cheating allegations.

The Public Affairs Officer, Sergeant Prince Dogbatse who corroborated the allegation said, investigators working with the crime scene management team who had conveyed the body of Harriet to the morgue also visited Jay, the suspect, at the theatre of the same hospital.

They observed that Jay who was receiving treatment had a cut on his throat. He also had a deep cut on his stomach that saw his intestine almost gushing out. The injury is suspected to be the result of an attempted suicide after allegedly killing his girlfriend.

Sgt. Dogbatse noted that per the preliminary investigation, Jay who is a 27-year-old footballer is the lead suspect in the matter. He was hoping that the staff at the Teaching Hospital will stabilise him and keep him alive to assist with investigations.

In the meantime, the Police are analysing other clues and speaking to other sources to get more information on the incident.

This is the second time in a month that a lady had died in connection to a love story gone bad in Ho. One Elizabeth Akpalu Yesutor is also alleged to have died through similar circumstances on Monday, March 8 2021.

The 31-year-old is reported to have died after she was allegedly assaulted by her lover, one Philip Ceasar Kumah.

The deceased was admitted at the Ho teaching Hospital after she complained of serious chest pains the previous night which is suspected to be side effects of earlier physical assaults from her boyfriend.

The two who are students of the Evangelical Presbyterian University College in Ho are said to have had several quarrels and brawls in the course of the relationship.

On December 19, 2020 Elizabeth reported her lover, Philip to the Police in Ave Dakpa in Akatsi North for allegedly beating her to pulp, but she withdrew the case after she recovered.

About two weeks prior to her death, the two were involved in another scuffle. The suspect has since been in Police Custody after he was remanded by the Ho Magistrate Court to reappear on March 25, 2021.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)