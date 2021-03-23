NDC Sacks Allotey Jacobs

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expelled its former Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs.

According to the party in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Mr Allotey Jacobs’s expulsion from the party was due to his reported misconduct, and anti-party conduct.

The statement said on March 17, 2021, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC had a meeting and considered the report and recommendations on the case of misconduct brought against Mr Allotey Jacobs pursuant to article 48 (1) (b) and 8 (b) of the NDC Constitution.

Mr Allotey Jacobs vehemently campaigned for the ruling NPP in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

By Melvin Tarlue