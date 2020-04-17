Ho Teaching Hospital Gets 40-Bed Covid-19 Treatment Centre

The Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) in the Volta region has set-up a 40-bed-capacity isolation and treatment centre to cater for persons who will be infected by the novel corona virus; also known as COVID-19.

The state of the art facility which is situated in a private facility in the Ho Municipality has a pharmacy, a nurses station and restrooms for doctors and nurses. There is 24/7 water and electricity supply with adequate security on site.

It is fitted with a Close Circuit Television (CCTV) screen to monitor patients in their individual rooms. The rooms are furnished with a bed, an air conditioner, a 42-inch flat screen TV and an intercom for patients to communicate with caregivers at their station.

A report by Volta Online, a regional news portal which had an exclusive tour of the facility said Hand hygiene stations were visible at facility, as its greenery precincts provides a good ambience for both front line officers and the patients to connect with nature.”

The report added that members of the Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee, led by the Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yaw Letsa inspected the facility last Wednesday, April 16, 2020 to ensure the facility was ready for the management of the coronavirus cases.

The Head of Public Health, Dr. Emmanuel Kasu said the facility is an addition to the existing treatment center at the hospital premises.

Apart from accommodating the spillover of COVID-19 patients, the new facility would also serve as the research and innovation wing of the Hospital to improve quality of health care. To this end, staff have been trained and adequately equipped

The Regional Minister, Dr. Letsa commended the team for expediting the completion of the treatment centre which puts the region ahead in its plan to curb COVID-19.

He observed that the facility is timely at a time when the region has enhanced contact tracing to identify and manage persons who have come into contact with confirmed cases.

He revealed that three other centres have been set up in the Ketu South Municipal Hospital at Aflao, the Battor Catholic Hospital in the North Tongu District and the Hohoe Government Hospital.

He announced that plans are far advanced for the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) laboratory in Ho to commence the testing of COVID-19 samples. Training of UHAS staff at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research has been completed for the purpose, he added.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)