Hohoe Chief Is Dead!

The Gbi Traditional Council in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region have announced the demise of their overlord, Togbega Gabusu VI.

The announcement lays to rest months of rumours about his death.

Togbe Keh XII, Chief of Gbi Wegbe, who made the announcement at a durbar in Hohoe over the weekend, said Gabusu passed on several months ago after a short illness at age 68.

“Togbega Gabusu VI took ill a few months ago. He had quality medical treatment and attention both home and abroad but to no avail, the time has come now for the Gbis to officially inform all and sundry that His Royal Highness Togbega Gabusu VI has gone to the village to join his ancestors,” Togbe Keh XI said.

Gabusu who was born in June 1950 as Eli Billy Bright Kormla Kumadie, to Gustav Koku Kumadie of Gbi-Hohoe and Dorothea Kpegah of Gbi-Bla, hails from the Royal Kadraka Gate of Torkoni clan of Gbi Hohoe.

Togbega Gabusu VI.

Growing up as the only son among nine siblings, Gabusu became a professional teacher until his enstoolment on May 25, 1989. He reigned for 29 years.

He became the Vice President and later President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs between 2000 2008.

During his tenure, he proposed the use of Togbega to replace Togbe as salutation for paramount Chiefs to distinguish them from divisional Chiefs.

Togbega became a onetime member of the National House of Chiefs and served on a number of boards.

He is also known for his forthrightness and putting politicians on their toes without fear or favour.

Togbega had seven children, four males and three females.

Prior to this announcement, the council enforced a ban on drumming and noise making.

It has subsequently declared a week of mourning from Saturday, January 18, 2020 to Saturday, January 25 2020.

All citizens (Gbiviwo) and residents alike are expected to show their bereavement by wearing red or black or a combination of both throughout the period.

All flags in the area are also to fly at half-mast.

The Council says funeral arrangements would be announced later, nonetheless a book of condolence has been opened for the public at the traditional Council premises.

Meanwhile, Togbe Wode VI, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Kpeme is acting as the Paramount Chief and President of the Gbi Traditional Council until a new Paramount Chief is enstooled.

