Holy Trinity Spa Hosts Inter-Clubs Tennis Cup

The Holy Trinity Spa & Health Farm, Sogakope, will host the maiden Annual Inter-Clubs Tennis Cup Tournament 2021 in collaboration with the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) at its facilities in Sogakope.

The first edition of the tournament is opened to the first 16 tennis clubs in the country to register for the seven–event, comprising four preliminary rounds of four clubs in a group or event with a total cash prizes of GH₵19,000 at stake.

The tournament starts with an opening ceremony and the Group A preliminary round on March 6, 2021, with the other preliminaries scheduled as – Group B on April 10, 2021, Group C on Saturday, May 8, 2021 and the final, Group D on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Two quarter-final rounds will be played on Saturday, August 7, 2021 and Saturday, September 14, 2021, with the semi-finals and finals rounds scheduled for Saturday, November 26, 2021.

The overall winning club will take home a cash prize of GH₵10,000 and the runner-up club, GH₵5,000.00; while the two semi-finalists will receive cash prize of GH₵2,000 each.

The maiden Holy Trinity SPA Annual Inter-Club Tennis Cup Tournament is co-sponsored by Phoenix Insurance Company, while all participating tennis clubs will pay a registration fee of GH₵200.

According to the Management of the Holy Trinity SPA and Health Farm, this annual event is part of the partnership being developed between the SPA and the GTF towards the accreditation of the Holy Trinity SPA Tennis Courts as a regional tennis tourism destination and an integral part of the West African Tennis Circuit for international tournaments to be organized under the GTF.

To this end, the Holy Trinity SPA & Health Farm is committed to upgrading its existing tennis facilities in addition to some expansion works over time to meet the International Tennis Federation standards, to position the SPA to host GTF/ITF training sessions and tournaments.

From The Sports Desk