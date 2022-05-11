Honesty: Bawumia Gives GH¢20,000 To Taxi Driver For Returning Missing GH¢8,400

You might have probably heard the common phrase “honesty is the best policy” as that rang true for a taxi driver who has been rewarded heavily by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for returning an amount of GH8,400 a passenger left in his car.

The cabbie, Kwesi Ackon, returned the money a passenger left in his car but little did he did know that he will be rewarded for his good deed.

According to reports, the passenger, a fishmonger, chartered the driver to Mallam Atta Market in Accra Newtown at about 8pm and forgot her money in the cab.

But upon seeing the money in the car covered in a dirty smelling cloth the following day, this Good Samaritan driver returned it to the woman in her house, where she dropped her off.

A video of the fishmonger and the driver has since gone viral on Ghana’s social media, with many Ghanaians praising the cabbie for his good deed.

The video caught the eye of the Vice President after it was posted by the Editor-in-Chief of The Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure Awuni who further appealed on Facebook that the the taxi driver beyond words of appreciation should be rewarded.

Some people on Facebook after the post of the video also reached out and promised to reward the driver.

The video caught the eyes of the Vice President Dr Bawumia, who upon seeing it donated GH¢20,000 through Mannesseh Azuri to reward Mr. Ackon for his honesty and exemplary show of integrity.

Manasseh presented an additional GH¢2,500 from two other unnamed donors, making the total of GH¢22,500.

By Vincent Kubi